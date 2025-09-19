Non-Hindus can take part in 'garba' events after embracing Sanatan Dharma, says BJP MLA

Bhopal, Sep 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma has said even non-Hindus are welcome to take part in the Navratri festival and 'garba' dance events provided they embrace the Sanatan Dharma again and follow steps like applying 'tilak' on forehead and performing aarti.

He said if some people feel their parents made a mistake by converting to religions other than Hinduism, and want to become Hindus again, they can do so now as "everyone's DNA is Hindu".

Talking to reporters, Sharma, who represents the Huzur assembly constituency in Bhopal, however warned that if anyone is found trying to deceive (to gain entry) at the garba venues would face serious consequences.

Navratri festival, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her various forms, will begin on September 22. Garba, a vibrant dance form from Gujarat, is played during the festival with such events drawing a large number of participants.

Several Hindutva organisations, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), have been opposing the entry of non-Hindus in such events to prevent what they allege are attempts at "love jihad".

"Love jihad" is a term used by right-wing groups and activists to allege a concerted effort by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam.

MLA Sharma said if Muslims or Christians wished to worship the goddess again, they could be accepted into Hinduism if they drink a spoon of 'gangajal' and consume a tulsi leaf.

"If some people feel their parents made a mistake and they were born in the wrong religion, and they want to become Hindus, they should come to garba, apply tilak on their forehead, eat the goddess's prasad, perform aarti and wear dhoti-kurta," the legislator of the ruling party said.

Those willing to embrace Sanatan Dharma should bring their family members along as well, he added.

"Everyone's DNA is Hindu. Some became Muslims or Christians 100 years ago, some 50 years ago. If they want to worship the goddess again, let them join garba. We will make them Hindu by giving them a spoon of gangajal and a tulsi leaf," Sharma said.

He also issued a warning saying anyone found trying to deceive (by way of concealing identity) would face consequences.

"You will not even be able to walk, remember that. If you are coming as Ram, you are welcome to play garba. But if you come to harass our sisters and daughters, you will be dealt with in a way you will never forget," he said.

Earlier, Bhopal MP Alok Sharma had expressed concerns that some people might enter garba events using Hindu symbols such as 'kalawa' (sacred red and yellow cotton thread) and tilak to lure Hindu women. He said the state government would not tolerate such acts, and that Navratri festivities were meant only for Hindus and followers of Sanatan Dharma. PTI LAL NP