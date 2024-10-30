Non-invitation to govt events: Kerala MLA lodges breach of privilege complaint

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 30 (PTI) Congress leader and Puthuppally MLA, Chandy Oommen, has lodged a breach of privilege complaint with Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, alleging that he has deliberately been excluded from the government programme in his constituency.

In the complaint lodged on Tuesday, Oommen alleged that he has not been informed about many of the government-organised programmes in the constituency or even consulted with or invited to the events.

He, in the letter sent to the Speaker, specially mentioned the inaugural event of the sub-district youth festival held in a higher secondary school in Manarcad in his constituency on Monday.

Oommen said he was not invited to the event or informed about the programme inaugurated by Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan.

"Being a local MLA, not inviting me to the programme and not giving me a place in the dias is an insult to my position as a legislative member. So, I raise a breach of privilege in this matter," he said in the letter.

Chandy Oommen is the son of the late Oommen Chandy, the former chief minister of Kerala. PTI LGK KH