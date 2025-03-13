Non-maintenance of ONGC gas collection units leads to Hydrogen Sulphide leak in Andhra: Official

Kesanapalli (Andhra Pradesh), March 13 (PTI) Lack of maintenance at ONGC's gas collection station here in Konaseema district resulted in Hydrogen Sulphide gas leak, said an official on Thursday.

District collector R Mahesh Kumar said the gas leaked around 2:30 pm on Wednesday had affected about nine persons, including workers and a four-year-old child that vomited.

"Because of anaerobic respiration of micro-organisms there was some accumulation of H2S gas (Hydrogen Sulphide). This is a result of lack of maintenance of those wells," Kumar told PTI.

According to the collector, the gas collection station has six units and H2S leaked when Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) workers were trying to wash a well located near to the panchayats of Gollapalem and Turpupalem.

Following the leak, all nine units were stopped but were restarted today, said Kumar, adding that H2S is not a harmful gas.

There are several oil and gas operations in and around Konaseema district and the larger Godavari region. This region suffered a major gas disaster back in 2014.

An early morning explosion in Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) pipeline in June, 2014 led to an inferno that killed 15 people and severely injured 25 more.

Kumar said, ONGC Rajahmundry Asset Manager Shantanu Das alerted him about the gas leak and he deployed police and revenue officials to the spot.