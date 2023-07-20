Non-payment of transit rent to slum-dwellers has serious implications for them, SRA should ensure it is paid: HC

Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has said the implications of non-payment of transit rent was serious for slum dwellers and directed the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to take proactive measures to address the issue.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Arif Doctor was on Wednesday hearing a public interest litigation filed by one Vijendra Rai raising the issue of non-payment of transit rent dues to slum dwellers whose houses are under redevelopment.

The bench noted that the SRA is a statutory authority entrusted with the task of ensuring that the redevelopment of slums is undertaken in an orderly manner and this would include transit rent to be duly paid to the eligible persons by the developers.

"The implications of non-payment of transit rent are serious for the slum dwellers. SRA being the statutory body established for slum redevelopment should take proactive measures to ascertain whether the transit rent is being paid to the slum dwellers," the high court said.

It added that if each aggrieved person starts resorting to court process for non-payment of dues, then it would give rise to substantial litigation.

"Therefore, the SRA should set up a Nodal Officer and call for complaints from the cooperative societies of the slum dwellers if they have a grievance of non-payment of transit rent," the high court said.

It further said that wide publicity should be given to this and after receiving complaints, the SRA should also indicate the action taken in them.

"Efforts should be made by the statutory authorities that the slum dwellers do not need to approach the courts of law with a grievance of non-payment of transit rent and this is why the SRA should take proactive measures," the high court said.

The bench directed the SRA to inform the court on what steps it has taken over the issue on August 9, which is the next date of hearing. PTI SP NP