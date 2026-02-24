Non-performance of BJP govt in Odisha caused misery for farmers, women, alleges Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Feb 24 (PTI) BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday alleged that "non-performance" of the BJP government in Odisha has caused "misery" for farmers, women, and all other sections of society.

Addressing the "Chasi Surakshya Samabesh” (Farmers' Protection Convention) here, he asserted that people need work, "not long speeches or sermons by leaders".

Patnaik made such aggressive remarks against the 20-month-old BJP government during the rally.

Farmers from various districts of the state took part in the programme to voice concerns over the alleged “mismanagement” in paddy procurement during the ongoing kharif marketing season.

The BJD president began his address with the “Jai Jagannath” slogan and said, “This government will complete two years in office soon, but is unable to make decisions or implement them. But the party (BJP) made promises during elections.” Alleging that farmers are the worst sufferers during the BJP's rule, Patnaik said his BJD government had made a special budget for cultivators.

"Our government made 'Kalia Yojana', facilitated loans and also provided irrigation facilities for farmers. But what has this double-engine government done for farmers?” Patnaik asked.

He alleged that farmers are "not getting fertilisers in time, "unable to sell their produce in the state-run mandis and forced to go through "Katni Chhatni”.

'Katni-chhatni' refers to illegal deduction of paddy weight, often 7-8 kg per quintal, at the state-run mandis.

“I had written to the government recently regarding the problems of farmers. I requested the administration to fulfil their election promises sincerely and proposed to create a special squad to stop ‘katni chhatni’, break the nexus between millers and officials," the Leader of Opposition in the assembly said.

In the letter, Patnaik urged the government to "remove the 150 quintal ceiling from the input subsidy scheme and give money to farmers through DBT (direct benefit transfer) within 48 hours and buy all paddy from them within 72 hours on their arrival at mandi." The BJD supremo claimed, “Sadly, 15 days have passed, but nothing has happened. The government is spending hundreds of crores of rupees on its publicity, but not concerned for the farmers.” He said the BJD workers and leaders are on the streets and fighting for the interest of farmers.

"Our party has been fighting for farmers both in the assembly and also outside...The government is giving the ‘Jai Kisan’ slogan, but in reality, it has turned out to be 'Bhago Kisan' (Drive out farmers) from mandis. The government is not run by speeches, but by work, which is grossly missing in the BJP government," Patnaik alleged.

Referring to the prevailing law and order situation, the BJD supremo said it is "better not to speak of the crimes".

“No one, particularly women, is safe in this state," he claimed.

"Farmers have been denied their rights, women have not been getting protection, and the youth have been facing difficulties in employment. All exam paper leaks. This government cannot even organise even a single exam properly," Patnaik alleged.

He also claimed, "This government doesn’t listen to the suffering of the common people. What is this government doing? People need services, not the promises of leaders. The government is not run on ‘Kahani’ (story), it needs ‘Karma’ (work)." Patnaik assured the gathering that the Biju Janata Dal would continue to fight for the rights of farmers and would ensure that the government woke up from its slumber. PTI AAM BDC