Non-profit SM Khan Foundation to be launched soon

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The family members of late SM Khan, a distinguished Indian Information Service officer, on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu and conveyed their willingness to start a non-profit organisation in his memory.

The foundation aims to honour SM Khan's lifelong dedication to public service and his commitment to societal progress, an official release said.

During the meeting, the family members informed the president about the establishment of 'SM Khan Foundation', a non-profit organisation committed to advancing education, improving access to medical care, and fostering community development, the release said.

The president extended her deep sympathies to the family and acknowledged Khan's contributions to public service.

She also encouraged and motivated the family members for the initiative, emphasising the importance of such measures in creating a positive and lasting impact on the society.

"We are deeply touched by the president's kind words and the overwhelming affection received from across different sections of the society," Shehnaz Khan, wife of SM Khan, said.

"The SM Khan Foundation will uphold his values and work tirelessly to create opportunities for the underserved, particularly in the fields of education, medical and community development," she added.

SM Khan passed away on November 17, 2024, in Delhi after a brief illness.

His passing was deeply mourned by a diverse range of leaders and dignitaries, including the prime minister, vice-president, Union ministers, and prominent social leaders.

SM Khan's career spanned over three decades, during which he held prominent positions in the government of India, including spokesperson for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), press secretary to former president APJ Abdul Kalam, and director general of Doordarshan News.

As an author, he penned a book on Abdul Kalam and also served as the dean of Jamia Hamdard University.

He also held the positions of vice-president and trustee of the India Islamic and Cultural Centre.

The SM Khan Foundation will be officially launched in the coming months, with initial initiatives aimed at empowering communities through educational scholarships, medical aid, and social welfare projects. PTI SKL ACB ARI