Non-veg food prohibited at one of IIT Bombay canteens, alleges student body

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) A student association has alleged that nonvegetarian food is not being allowed at one of the canteens of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay here.

In a post on X, the IIT Bombay unit of the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), a left-leaning organisation, claimed that nonvegetarian food was not allowed inside the dining area of `Amul Canteen'.

The institute has several canteens on its premises.

"The veg purists of @iitbombay are back again! The said canteen does not even have a properly enclosed dining area, still they are obsessed with creating more and more enclosures for the "pure-vegetarians." #UCinsecurities," the APPSC said.

It also posted a picture of a notice which said, "Amul Canteen is a pure-vegetarian eatery. Bringing non-vegetarian stuff even in the canteen's dining area is strictly not allowed." When contacted, there was no reaction from IIT Bombay.

Last year, some students had protested against alleged segregation of tables for vegetarian and non-vegetarian eaters at the institute. The APPSC had claimed that a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on those who protested. PTI PR KRK