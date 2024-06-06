Nonagenarian man accuses daughter, her husband and sons of duping him of over Rs 9 crore

Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) A 90-year-old developer from Thane city in Maharashtra has lodged a complaint against his daughter, her husband and their two sons for allegedly duping him to the tune of Rs 9.37 crore, police said on Thursday.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against the four accused at the Kasarwadavli police station, an official said.

As per the complaint, the accused took the victim to stay with them and either sold or transferred to their names 13 flats constructed by him, and collected Rs 5.88 crore. They also siphoned off Rs 3 crore from his bank account and misappropriated his wife's jewellery worth Rs 49 lakh.

"When the victim and his wife questioned them about it, the accused threatened and abused them. The accused also threatened to kill them," he said.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), the police official said, adding that investigation into the case was on. PTI COR NP