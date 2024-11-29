Nonagenarian social activist stages agitation against EVM

Pune, Nov 28 (PTI) Social activist Dr Baba Adhav has started an agitation in Pune against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), calling their use in elections a “fraud”.

The activist, who is in his 90s, started his 3-day protest at Phule Wada, the residence of iconic social reformer Jyotiba Phule, in the city on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “The use of money and EVM is the ultimate cause of the assembly elections results this time. The voting percentage figures were changing continuously. The use of EVMs in elections is a fraud.” The Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP scripted a stunning victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls, bagging 230 of the 288 seats. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) collectively won only 46 seats.

After their crushing defeat, many MVA leaders have cast aspersions on the credibility of EVMs.

Several political leaders, including Rohit Pawar of NCP (SP), visited the social activist in Pune. NCP’s Chhagan Bhujbhal, who had come to Phule Wada for some other engagement, also called on the activist.

Adhav demanded strict action against billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, saying people are not "allowed to speak against him in Lok Sabha".