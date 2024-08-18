National

Nonagenarian woman, 42-year-old daughter found dead in Jabalpur house

NewsDrum Desk
Jabalpur, Aug 18 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman and her daughter were found dead in their house in Miloniganj area of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Sunday, with the latter's body hanging from a ceiling fan, a police official said.

The official identified the deceased as Shyama Sahu and her daughter Shikha Sahu (42).

"Shyama was lying dead on the bed, while Shikha was found hanging from a ceiling fan. Shikha is a divorcee and her son is studying in Pune in Maharashtra. The bodies were found after neighbours alerted us about a foul smell emanating from the house," Gohalpur police station inspector Pratiksha Marco said.

Further probe is underway to find out more about the deaths, Marco added. PTI COR ADU BNM

