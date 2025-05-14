None has right to question govt on national security, a father thinks of family, nation: Delhi CM

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chided the AAP on Wednesday, saying no one has the right to question the government or armed forces on national security while asserting that "a father has to think about his country, family, 140 crore Indians".

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, she said, "When there is an emergency situation, decisions are taken in the nation's interest and the entire country is standing with the armed forces." The AAP has been questioning the BJP-led Union government over India and Pakistan reaching an understanding to stop all military actions as it wondered what had transpired that led to the development and whether justice has been served post-Pahalgam terror attack.

"Anyone can say anything by watching TV sitting in air-conditioned rooms. Only those who stand in such situations can make decisions. A father has to think about his country, his family, 140 crore Indians. Just making statements won't help. No one has the right to question the government or the armed forces," Gupta argued.

On Tuesday, her predecessor and AAP leader Atishi had voiced her concern over the Saturday afternoon development that followed four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to stop all military actions, a development that was first announced by US President Donald Trump who claimed the two countries have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after US mediation.

Top government sources, however, clearly said the bilateral understanding was the result of a direct engagement between the Indian and Pakistani sides and that Islamabad agreed to it with "no pre-conditions, no post-conditions and no links to other issues".

In a video post on X, Atishi had said, "Operation Sindoor showed the bravery of our forces. But after Trump's announcement on May 10, the government confirmed a ceasefire. The country wants to know whether the Pahalgam terrorists have been captured. Has the revenge for 'Sindoor' (a symbol of married Hindu women) been taken?" Her party colleague and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday demanded the government clarify what transpired behind the "sudden ceasefire decision." Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation on Monday, his first Operation Sindoor, sternly warned Pakistan that India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail and sent a clear message to the world: terror and trade, terror and talks cannot go together.

"Operation Sindoor is India's new policy against terrorism. We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan and the future will depend on their behaviour," he has said.