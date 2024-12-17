None of 18 sanctioned coastal surveillance boats operational in West Bengal: MoS Home

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) None of the 18 surveillance boats sanctioned to West Bengal for coastal security are currently operational, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to a query during the Question Hour, Rai expressed disappointment over the state of affairs despite the Centre's efforts to bolster coastal security.

"It is unfortunate that none of the 18 boats provided to West Bengal are operational. Coastal security is a shared responsibility and the states must utilise their resources, including support from the Centre, to ensure efficient policing along the coastline," the minister said.

Despite the boats being inactive, he emphasised that efforts to curb illegal activities along the coast were continuing, with regular crackdowns on smugglers.

Highlighting the Centre's multi-layered coastal security mechanism, Rai said efforts were being made to sensitise fisherfolk about security protocols.

"Fishermen play a crucial role in coastal vigilance but since fishing is their primary source of livelihood, imposing restrictions is not feasible. Hence, awareness programmes are conducted to ensure they adhere to rules and prevent any illegal activities," he added.

Rai also outlined the various measures undertaken to strengthen surveillance, including the mandatory installation of transponders on fishing vessels under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Boats over 20 metres in length have been brought under automated tracking systems while smaller vessels are equipped with transponders for improved monitoring.

Additionally, colour coding of fishing boats has been introduced to identify those crossing permissible boundaries.

The minister cited a significant increase in the seizure of contraband, attributing it to enhanced vigilance.

Between 2014 and 2024, narcotics seizures rose 400 per cent from 257 kilogrammes in the decade prior to 12,617 kilogrammes.

Similarly, prohibited items seized jumped nearly 500 fold from 7,000 kilogrammes to over 4.15 lakh kilogrammes during the same period.

Rai also noted the improvements in curbing illegal human migration and foreign fishing activities.

"Illegal migrants apprehended in recent years stand at 319, a stark rise from negligible numbers earlier. Meanwhile, foreign fishing vessels intercepted fell 67 per cent from 623 between 2003-2013 to 200 in the last decade," he said, asserting that these figures reflected the robustness of coastal security measures.

While reiterating the Centre's commitment to tackling smuggling and illegal crossings, Rai called for greater cooperation from coastal states such as West Bengal to ensure the effective use of allocated resources.

"We are working diligently to ensure no illegal vessels or activities go undetected but state participation remains key to achieving comprehensive coastal security," he said.