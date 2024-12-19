None should play politics over melee in Parliament: BJD

Bhubaneswar, Dec 19 (PTI) Odisha's main opposition party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday said there should be no politics over the alleged physical altercation between MPs of the Congress and BJP in Parliament earlier in the day.

The BJD, headed by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, said that the incident has belittled the glory of Parliament.

“The truth behind the incident should come to the fore,” the BJD said in a statement.

Stating that it is the duty and responsibility of all to upkeep the dignity of Parliament, BJD spokesperson Lelin Mohanty said that there is no place for violence in democracy.

“Realising the importance of non-violence, BJD president Naveen Patnaik has proposed that the word - “Ahimsa” should be included in the Preamble of the Constitution,” Mohanty said.

The regional party demanded that action be taken against the persons responsible for Thursday’s incident in Parliament.

“There should be no politics over this incident. No one is above the law, be him/her an MLA, MP or son of a governor,” the BJD said.

The words 'son of a governor' alluded to Odisha Governor Raghubar Das’s son Lalit Kumar who allegedly assaulted a Raj Bhavan official in Puri on July 7.

A face-off between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to BR Ambedkar left former Union minister and Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured.

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader. PTI AAM NN