None to remain landless in Odisha, govt to implement revenue reforms: CM

Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said that no one will remain landless in the state, and his government is committed to make revenue administration modern and people-oriented.

Majhi said this while addressing the inaugural function of the two-day revenue officer’s conference here.

“Our government is committed to make revenue administration modern and people-oriented. No one will remain landless in Odisha. Those who have less than four decimals of land will also be considered landless and the government will provide them with land,” he said.

Stating that the revenue officers have a key role in achieving this goal, the chief minister said that the officials of all categories will have to work hard for the effective implementation of this scheme.

Noting that many valuable government lands are under encroachment, Majhi said that revenue officials, particularly the tehsildars, should take lead in freeing and protecting them.

“In the coming days, the government is going to bring many reforms in the revenue sector. Make speedy decisions on submission of rejection cases and other land acquisition cases within the time limit. Do it with complete transparency while deciding on land acquisition cases,” the chief minister said.

Pointing out that lots of irregularities were noticed in the purchase and sale of land owned by tribals and scheduled caste people, he said that all disputes related to this should be taken seriously.

“If there is any mistake regarding ST & SC land deal, the officer concerned will bear the consequences. The government has zero tolerance in this,” he said.

The chief minister said revenue officials should focus on addressing people’s grievances.

“In the governance system, tehsildars are the backbone of our revenue administration. Therefore, listen to the grievances of the people and strive for swift resolution. Your office should not be a place of fear but a place of trust for the public,” Majhi said.

The chief minister also praised the dedicated work of revenue officials during last year’s cyclone Dana.

In his addresses, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari suggested that the officials change their traditional working methods.

“Ever since the BJP formed government in Odisha, many reforms have been introduced in the revenue administration. Revenue services have now become more accessible to the people. Treat the people visiting government offices with utmost respect and ensure timely delivery of services,” Pujari said.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said that many youths have joined the revenue service in the state with a technical background. They are familiar with technology and should use it for the public good. PTI AAM NN