NORKA-Roots to hold international Pravasi Day on Dec 18

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15 (PTI) The Kerala government's Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA)-Roots will hold the International Pravasi Day (expatriates' day) celebration on December 18 at Kozhikode.

State Minister for Sports and Minority Welfare V Abdurahiman will inaugurate the function, being held in collaboration with the Loka Kerala Sabha secretariat, an official release here said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will deliver a message to the function, greeting all the NRKs.

The Pravasi Day function will feature discussions and presentations on various topics. The beneficiaries of NORKA projects also will share their experiences, the release said.

Members of the Loka Kerala Sabha, representatives of expatriate organisations, beneficiaries of NORKA projects, and expatriates will participate, the release said. PTI MVG MVG KH