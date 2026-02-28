NORKA sets up helpdesk for Kerala people in Iran, Israel

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 (PTI) NORKA, which oversees matters related to non-resident Keralites, on Saturday set up helpdesks for people from the state in Iran, Israel and other west Asian countries, in view of the escalating conflict situation in the region, a CMO statement said.

The helpdesks were set up on the directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of the US and Israel launching a major attack on targets across Iran on Saturday, the statement said.

Keralites in need of assistance can register by contacting the helpdesk numbers of the NORKA Global Contact Center, namely +91-8802012345 (international missed call) and 18004253939 (toll free number, from India), it said.

It further said that Indian citizens should follow the instructions of the Indian embassies in the respective countries and the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) oversees matters related to Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs).