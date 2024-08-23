NORKA signs MoU with OET, to become official language partner

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 23 (PTI) The Institute of Foreign Language, under the Department of Non-Resident Keralites' Affairs (NORKA) on Friday signed an MoU with Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment(CBLA) as the official language partner of the Occupational English Test (OET).

Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment owns and manages OET, an English language test for healthcare professionals seeking to register and practise in an English-speaking environment.

NORKA CEO Ajith Kolassery and OET Chief Commercial Officer Adam Phillips signed the MoU.

The state's Secretary in charge of External Cooperation K Vasuki said Kerala was concentrating on skill development, which will help health professionals find employment across the world.

NORKA, in a release, said that as per the MoU, workshops for OET trainers will be held at the NIFL Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram centres while special workshops for students qualifying for the examination will be held along with awareness sessions for OET candidates.

The OET assesses the language proficiency of healthcare professionals who wish to register and practise in English-speaking countries.