Normal delivery possible after C-Section: Women share their VBAC journeys

In a time when cesarean births are becoming increasingly common, stories of women successfully delivering normally after a C-section bring both hope and surprise.

Known medically as VBAC (Vaginal Birth After Cesarean), this option is gaining recognition among expectant mothers.

Take the case of Stuti Jain from Ambala. Her first child was born through a C-section while her second delivery was a natural birth.

Stuti, who runs a school, and her husband, a chartered accountant, came to Delhi after learning about VBAC at Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research.

Another inspiring story is that of Akanksha Lal of Delhi's Vasant Kunj, who became a mother for the third time this June.

Her first baby was delivered through surgery in 2017, but her next two children were born normally.

Lal, director of marketing at an MNC, credits her hospital's supportive approach, which even allowed her husband to stay by her side during labour. "The pain felt shared, not borne alone," she said.

Lal welcomed her second daughter in January 2024 and her son in June this year.

Doctors emphasised that VBAC should be more accurately termed TOLAC (Trial of Labour After Cesarean).

According to Dr Preeti Arora, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Sitaram Bhartia, the hospital has an 80 per cent success rate in TOLAC cases while first-time mothers achieve normal delivery in 87 per cent of cases.

"A healthy diet, regular exercise and most importantly, patient motivation are key to positive outcomes," she noted.

Doctors assess several factors before recommending VBAC, which include the reason for the first cesarean, adequate gap between the cesarean and the next pregnancy, surgical history size of incision, complications or infections, baby's weight and possible delivery complications.

Dr Rakhi, also from Sitaram Bhartia, pointed out that many women opt for cesarean due to the fear of pain.

"Today, pain relief injections are available. Moreover, research shows that when a partner or close family member is present during labour, the mother's perception of pain decreases. We actively encourage this support system," she said.

With growing awareness and the right medical guidance, more women are discovering that normal delivery after a cesarean is not just a possibility, it can be a safe reality.