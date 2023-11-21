Normal life affected in shutdown in Manipur's Kangpokpi over killing of two persons

Imphal, Nov 21 (PTI) Normal life was affected on Tuesday in Manipur's Kangpokpi district where a shutdown was underway to protest against the killing of a security force personnel and his driver by suspected members of Imphal Valley-based terror groups.

Markets were closed and vehicles remained off the roads during the shutdown called by the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU).

Attendance at govt offices and educational institutions was negligible.

Volunteers were also seen blocking the National Highway 2 at various places in the district.

The shutdown will continue till Wednesday evening, according to COTU leaders.

The personnel of the India Reserve Battalion and his driver were travelling on Monday when suspected terror group members belonging to the state's majority community carried out an ambush between Haraothel and Kobsha villages, officials said.

The incident took place in an area adjacent to the Singda dam, which has become a hotspot for insurgent groups to target tribal community members during the ongoing ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

More than 180 people have been killed since the violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts. PTI CORR SOM