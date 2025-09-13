Normal life continues to be hit in Doda following detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik

Doda: Normal life continued to remain affected in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday following the detention of sitting AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under Public Safety Act (PSA), officials said.

Malik, who is also chief of AAP's J&K unit, was detained on Monday for allegedly disturbing public order. His detention sparked violent protests, leading authorities to impose prohibitory restrictions and snap mobile internet and broadband services.

Despite a two-hour relaxation on Friday evening, which passed off peacefully, police and paramilitary personnel were seen patrolling the deserted streets and asking shopkeepers not to open their shops this morning.

The officials said scores of detained persons were also released on personal bonds, but the authorities are keeping a watch on the situation amid heightened security arrangements in sensitive areas.

The district saw protests and violent clashes till Wednesday as protesters tried to defy restrictions, prompting security personnel to resort to baton charges at several places. Eight police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police and a station house officer, were injured during the clashes.

The chief education officer has ordered the closure of all schools in the district until Sunday.

Meanwhile, some residents have demanded lifting of the restrictions to allow them to resume normal activities.

“We want the administration to lift the restrictions on the movement of the people immediately. Earlier, heavy rains for over two weeks kept the students away from the schools and also disrupted normal life, and now there are security restrictions,” Mohammad Shaban, a local, said.