Normal life disrupted as Telangana receives widespread rains

Hyderabad, Sep 11 (PTI) Normal life was thrown out of gear as rains lashed several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, on Thursday.

Gunegal in Ranga Reddy district received 179.5 mm of rainfall during 8.30 am to 8 pm on Thursday, followed by 178.8 mm of rain at Medak town, the Telangana Development Planning Society said.

In Hyderabad, 114 mm of rain was reported in Hayatnagar, followed by 45.8 mm of rain at Bandlaguda.

Water-logging was witnessed at Hayatnagar, LB Nagar and other areas in the city leading to traffic snarls.

Low-lying areas were inundated in Medak, Ranga Reddy and other districts, while rivulets and other water bodies were in spare following the widespread rainfall.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the administration to be alert to deal with the situation following heavy rains in Hyderabad and across the state.

He asked officials to evacuate people living in dilapidated houses and shift them to safer areas, an official release said.

He directed the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire, traffic and the police to take up rescue operations in a coordinated manner.

The irrigation department was instructed to closely monitor flood inflows in projects, causeways and culverts on the rivulets and streams.

The CM suggested taking up precautionary measures at all overflowing water bodies, the release added.