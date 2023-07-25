Normal life hit as rains continue to batter parts of Telangana

Hyderabad: Several parts of Telangana saw waterlogging and disruption of road connectivity following the downpour on July 24.

Advertisment

Normal life was affected in Saidabad and other localities in Hyderabad.

Many regions of the state continued to receive torrential rains.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Sardar Mahal zonal office in Malakpet circle received highest rainfall of 7.8 cms, GHMC sources said.

Advertisment

Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate in Warangal, Nizamabad and other districts. This led to water flowing onto roads and disrupting traffic movement and road links.

The Met Centre of IMD in its 'impact based heavy rainfall warning for districts of Telangana' today said heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Karimnagar, Peddapally and other districts from 1000 hours of July 25 to 0830 hours on July 26.

It forecast heavy rains at isolated places in Nirmal, Jagtial and other districts during the same period.

Heavy rain lashed the state capital on Monday evening leading to waterlogging on arterial roads at many places. It led to slow movement of traffic and those returning from offices had a harrowing time.