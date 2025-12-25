Normal life hit in Odisha's Chandbali due to 6-hr bandh called by BJD, Cong over girl's rape, murder

Bhadrak (Odisha), Dec 25 (PTI) Normal life was severely affected in Odisha's Chandbali block on Thursday due to a six-hour bandh called by opposition BJD and Congress in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl, officials said.

No untoward incident has been reported so far amid heavy police deployment at all vulnerable places to maintain law and order, a police officer said.

The protesters, including locals and party workers, blocked key roads in the area by burning tyres, leading to disruption in vehicular traffic in Chandbali and adjacent areas. Left activists also participated in the bandh.

The agitators rejected the Rs 10 lakh financial assistance announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for the next of kin of the deceased, and instead demanded Rs 50 lakh as compensation.

Shops, markets, and commercial establishments largely remained shut, local BJD MLA Byomakesh Ray said, adding that the public anger was clearly visible through the strike.

The body of the class 3 student was found near a bush in Baligaon in Chandbali police station area on Tuesday. One person was arrested in connection with the incident, and an angry mob demolished his house.

The incident also sparked intense political debates with the Opposition criticising the state government's handling of law and order.

The BJD and the Congress have demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is also in charge of the home department.