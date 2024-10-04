Normal life hit in southern Odisha due to 12-hr bandh demanding district-level govt job recruitment

Bhubaneswar, Oct 4 (PTI) Normal life was affected in Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts in southern Odisha on Friday due to a 12-hour bandh called by a Joint Action Committee demanding district-level appointment to government jobs instead of the current state-level recruitment.

The bandh, called from 6 am to 6 pm, was supported by 45 mass organisations and opposition parties BJD and Congress.

The agitators claimed that people from advanced districts qualify for government jobs and local youths cannot compete with them due to backwardness of southern Odisha.

Business establishments and educational institutes remained closed while both public transport and private vehicles were off the roads during the bandh. Trucks were seen lined up along highways. Private Bus Owners' Association, Lorry Association, Drivers' Association and District Bar Association supported the bandh call.

Congress's Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said, "People of Koraput should get jobs such as junior teachers and grade C and D posts in health and education departments. Candidates from other districts joining in Koraput manage to get transfer to their respective districts, causing large number of vacancies for teachers and health workers in Koraput." He had earlier raised the issue several times in the assembly.

BJD leader and former Nabarangapur MP Pradeep Majhi said that the BJP dispensation should keep its promises made to people during elections of ensuring jobs for local youths and district-wise appointment in government departments.

"How can teachers, unfamiliar with the local tribal language and local culture, effectively teach tribal students in this backward region?" a protestor questioned.

Odisha's Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, who is the MLA of Umerkote in Nabarangapur district, said the government is examining the proposal for district-level recruitment and would take an appropriate decision at the right time.

He accused the BJD and the Congress of "instigating" people to stage protests and alleged that the previous Naveen Patnaik government ignored demands of local tribals during his 24-year-rule.