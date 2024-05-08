Normal services resume on Delhi Metro's Violet Line after temporary delay

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Commuters on Wednesday faced inconvenience due to a temporary delay in services on Delhi Metro's Violet Line.

Services on the other lines operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) remained unaffected, officials said.

"Delay in services between Sarita Vihar and Mohan Estate. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC posted on X.

A commuter using the Violet Line said the announcements at stations attributed delays to technical issues on the route.

The Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in central Delhi to Raj Nahar Singh in Faridabad, Haryana.

Later, the DMRC said that normal operations have resumed on the affected line.