Normalcy can return only if 'weaponisation of society' is reduced: Manipur DGP

Imphal, Oct 19 (PTI) Asserting that the Manipur Police was working round the clock to recover the arms that were looted from the security forces, DGP Rajiv Singh on Saturday said normalcy would only return if "weaponisation of society" could be reduced.

Speaking to reporters on the sideline of the 133rd Manipur Police Raising Day, Singh claimed the situation in the state has improved.

"These are very challenging times, a complex situation, but we have been trying to tackle it with the best possible strength, which we have, and with the cooperation of everybody, including the public, security agencies, CSOs and leaders of all communities," he said.

"Weapons which are there in the society should come back to where they belong -- to the security forces, from where those were taken. For that, we are conducting operations and every day we are recovering weapons. We have appealed to the public to help us as well. Normalcy can only come if the weaponisation of society is reduced to a large extent. The Manipur Police is working round the clock," he added.

Singh said there are certain problems but efforts were being made to resolve those to establish peace in the state.

"If you see in the last one and a half years, things have definitely improved. Violence, deaths and injuries have come down. There are sporadic incidents of firing and arson but security forces are on alert and everybody is on to the job to ensure that nothing escalates," he said.

"As the police head of the state, I request people on both sides to come forward with suggestions and try to talk it out. The only solution to these problems will be a peaceful dialogue," he said.

Stating that the Manipur Police was a "very civilian-friendly force", the DGP said in certain situations, the security forces acted with caution.

"We take into account everything. There have been instances where security forces have not pushed themselves because otherwise, it would have resulted in a lot of damage to innocent civilians. We also appeal to the public to get going about your normal work, instead of going to protests," he said.

Over 200 people were killed and thousands were rendered homeless in the ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023. PTI CORR SOM