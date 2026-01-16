Normalcy returns to Sundargarh town in Odisha; prohibitory order lifted, internet service resumes

Rourkela (Odisha), Jan 16 (PTI) Normalcy returned to Sundargarh town on Friday, a day after a clash between two groups left 12 people injured, as authorities lifted the curfew and restored internet services, officials said.

The administration on Thursday imposed Section 163 of BNS and suspended internet services for 24 hours till 6 pm on Friday in the town following the clash in which at least 12 people, including some police personnel, were injured.

The administration had also ordered shutdown of all educational institutes and commercial establishments on Friday because of the violence.

The incident took place in the Regent Market area around 2.30 pm following an argument between two groups over a food item, they said.

All restrictions were lifted after a meeting of the peace committee on Friday, attended by representatives of both groups, senior district administration officials, and police officers.

"After reviewing the situation, we have revoked the prohibitory order. Internet service has also been restored," said Sundargarh collector Subhankar Mohapatra.

Schools and other educational institutions will reopen in the town from Saturday, he said.

Though the situation has returned to normal, police deployment will continue during the night.

Rai informed that police have identified a dozen people involved in the violence and they will be arrested soon. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB