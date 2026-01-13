Normalisation of injustice, says Mehbooba Mufti on sacking of govt employees

Srinagar, Jan 13 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday criticised the sacking of five more government employees for suspected terror links, saying this "normalisation of injustice must stop".

She alleged that the "arbitrary terminations" in Jammu and Kashmir by the Lieutenant Governor administration have been "dangerously normalised".

The former chief minister was reacting to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha terminating the services of five government employees for their alleged terror links.

"This isn't just about the employee. Behind every 'termination' is a family pushed into darkness & a form of collective punishment with entire households condemned overnight by draconian GOI policies that mock the rule of law & discard due process. This normalisation of injustice must stop," she said on X.

The LG administration has since 2020 sacked 85 government employees after it was found during surveillance that they were working for terrorist groups.

These employees were terminated under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution, they said.

The provision allows for the dismissal or removal of a civil servant without a formal inquiry if the President or the Governor is satisfied that it is not expedient to hold the inquiry in the interest of the security of the State.