Normalise conversations about menopause: Educationist Neerja Birla

Bengaluru, Aug 6 (PTI) Conversations around menopause must be normalised, with greater recognition of its emotional and psychological impact, especially in workplaces, said Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event organised by the FICCI FLO Bangalore Chapter, Birla said many women experience "subtle yet impactful changes" during this phase—including mood fluctuations and a sense of disconnection from their identity—which significantly affect their mental well-being.

"It is important to normalise conversations about menopause and encourage society and employers to recognise its emotional and psychological aspects," Birla said.

"This phase, particularly perimenopause, remains largely invisible in public discourse. Yet, it carries profound implications for women’s health, workplace productivity, and social relationships," she added.

Citing a World Health Organization report, Birla noted that over 1.1 billion women globally are expected to be postmenopausal by 2025. In India, an estimated 150 million women are currently in the perimenopausal or menopausal stage.

"However, fewer than 25 per cent seek medical or psychological help, underscoring a glaring gap in awareness, access, and societal openness around this transition," she added.

Birla said societal silence and stigma often compound the emotional labour women carry, as they juggle responsibilities at home and work, making the transition even more challenging.

She also pointed to workplace dynamics as a major factor contributing to this silence. Referring to Catalyst’s 2024 global survey, she said 84 per cent of 2,900 full-time employees across eight countries expressed the need for more menopause support at work.

"There is a pressing need for organisations to build a menopause-inclusive culture," she added.

Birla emphasised that awareness and compassion are key to transforming menopause from a struggle into a journey of strength and renewal.

"When women understand and accept these natural transitions as part of their growth, it transforms their experience," she said, advocating for proactive policies and support systems that treat menopause as an essential phase of life deserving of care and attention.

"Early awareness through health screenings, education, and community conversations can make the journey easier—shifting perceptions from struggle to strength," she added. PTI JR SSK