'Normalised under BJP rule': Mehbooba slams suspension of Sengar's life term in Unnao rape case

Srinagar, Dec 25 (PTI) People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the suspension of life sentence to the former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar sends a "chilling message" to the Unnao rape survivor.

Mufti also alleged "leniency" in brutal rape cases being "normalised" under the saffron party rule.

"The Delhi High Court's suspension of the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar sends a chilling message to the rape survivor. Sadly, this is nothing new as leniency in brutal rape cases has been normalised under BJP Raj , and even protesting against such decisions has been criminalised, with protesters being brutally and forcibly removed," she posted on X.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday suspended Sengar’s sentence in the 2017 Unnao rape case. He will, however, remain in jail as he is also serving a 10-year term for the custodial death of the rape survivor's father. PTI SSB OZ OZ