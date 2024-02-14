Noronha picked tips on pistol use from YouTube, bodyguard before shooting Ghosalkar: Police

Mumbai: Mauris Noronha, who allegedly shot dead Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during a Facebook Live, got tips about the use of a pistol from YouTube and his bodyguard, a Crime Branch official said on Wednesday.

Noronha used his bodyguard Amarendra Mishra’s licensed pistol to kill Ghosalkar (40), a former corporator, at the former’s office at IC Colony in Mumbai’s Borivali area on February 8 before taking his own life, according to the police.

The official said Noronha, who was also called Mauris Bhai in his locality, wanted to execute his plan a day before the firing incident when the two met at his office but didn’t have access to the firearm as Mishra had taken it with him.

Citing Noronha’s internet search history, the official said he used to watch YouTube videos on how to use a firearm. He had also got tips from Mishra about loading and handling the pistol, the official said.

There was a tussle between Abhishek Ghosalkar and Noronha, who had political aspirations of his own, the police had said earlier.

The Crime Branch has so far recorded the statements of more than 50 people, the official said.

The investigators have learnt that Noronha was upset after Ghosalkar alerted the US embassy about an alleged rape case registered against him registered at the MHB police station.

Noronha had also been arrested at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after his return from the US and had to spend 84 days behind bars before getting bail. The tip from Ghosalkar to the US embassy had resulted in the cancellation of Noronha’s US visa, the official said.

Mishra was arrested by the Crime Branch on February 9 under section 29 (B) of the Arms Act which deals with the offence of handing over a weapon to someone without ascertaining if the person is legally permitted to possess it. He was remanded in judicial custody.

After coming out of jail, Noronha would frequently say that he would not “spare” Ghosalkar, police had said earlier, adding that he first decided to win Ghosalkar’s trust by offering an olive branch to him and began putting up the former corporator’s banners in his area.

The two met on February 8 and decided to do a Facebook Live to declare their plan to bury the hatchet. During the livestreaming, Ghosalkar was shot dead at Noronha’s office.