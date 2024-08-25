North American Punjabi Association condemns attack on NRI in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association on Sunday condemned the attack on an NRI in Amritsar by two assailants and described the incident as "deeply troubling." Sukhchain Singh was shot at by two people in front of his family at his home in the Daburji village of Amritsar on Saturday.

Singh, who recently returned from the US, was shot at in front of his wife and his two children from his first marriage.

Satnam Singh Chahal, executive director of the US-based North American Punjabi Association, said, "The attack on an NRI in Punjab is deeply troubling and warrants condemnation." "Such acts of violence not only harm individuals but also create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among the diaspora community. The Punjabi diaspora, who often invest significantly in their home state and maintain strong cultural ties, have every right to feel safe and respected," he said in a statement.

Chahal added that addressing these issues required concerted efforts from both the local authorities and community leaders to improve law and order and ensure justice.

"The situation should be treated with utmost seriousness to prevent further incidents and to restore confidence among the NRI community," he said.

"It's essential that steps are taken to address the root causes of these attacks and to bolster the safety and security of all residents and visitors in Punjab. This will help in rebuilding trust and ensuring a safer environment for everyone," he added.

On Saturday, Singh was intercepted outside his house by two motorcycle-borne assailants who asked him about the registration documents of his luxury car.

Before he could understand anything, the two took out their pistols and forcibly took him inside his house.

Inside, the assailants fired three shots at him and fled.

A bullet each hit Singh in the head and near the chest. He was rushed to a private hospital where he is currently out of danger.

On Sunday, police arrested five people, including the father of Singh's first wife, in connection with the attack. Efforts are being made to nab the two criminals who shot at him. PTI VSD SZM