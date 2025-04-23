North American Punjabi Association condemns Pahalgam attack

Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) on Wednesday expressed shock and sorrow over the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a strongly worded statement, Satnam Singh Chahal, Executive Director of NAPA, said the "cowardly act of violence" was an attack on the ideals of peace, unity, and humanity.

"I strongly condemn the barbaric and inhuman terror attack in Pahalgam," said Chahal.

"This is not just an assault on innocent lives, but also an attack on the ideals of peace, unity, and humanity. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved families who are dealing with unimaginable pain. We stand with them in this time of sorrow," he added.

At least 26 people -- mostly tourists -- were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam in one of the worst terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir in the past many years.

Chahal wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are injured. I sincerely hope they receive the medical care and emotional support they need to recover fully and quickly," he said.

The North American Punjabi Association stands in solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and commends the efforts of local authorities and emergency personnel who are working tirelessly to assist the victims.

Chahal emphasised the importance of international unity in confronting terrorism and safeguarding the values of democracy, tolerance, and human rights.

"We must, as a global community, come together and unequivocally reject violence in all its forms. There is no justification for terrorism. Every effort must be made to ensure the safety and security of innocent civilians and to uphold the rule of law," Chahal added.

The organisation calls upon both national and international institutions to intensify their efforts to root out terrorism and support initiatives that promote harmony and coexistence.