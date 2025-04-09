North American Punjabi Association expresses concern over law and order in Punjab

Chandigarh, Apr 9 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) on Wednesday expressed concern over the law and order situation "spiralling out of control" in Punjab.

Strongly condemning the bomb blast targeting BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar, the NAPA said such acts of violence threaten democratic processes and public safety.

"The security situation in Punjab appears to be spiralling out of control," said Satnam Singh Chahal, executive director of the NAPA.

"These violent incidents are deeply troubling and represent a significant failure in maintaining public safety in the region," he said.

Chahal emphasised that the "escalating violence" has created a climate of fear among the Punjabi diaspora worldwide.

"Members of our community living abroad are now expressing serious reservations about visiting their homeland. The Punjabi diaspora, which has always maintained strong ties with Punjab, is now reluctant to travel there due to legitimate concerns about personal safety," he added.

The NAPA called upon authorities to take immediate and effective measures to restore peace and security in Punjab. It stressed that a stable Punjab is vital not only for its residents but also for maintaining crucial economic and cultural connections with the global Punjabi community.

"We urge officials to prioritise the investigation of these violent incidents and bring perpetrators to justice swiftly," Chahal said.

"Restoring public confidence in law enforcement is essential for Punjab's continued development and prosperity," he said. PTI VSD RHL