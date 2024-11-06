North American Punjabi Association hails Donald Trump's victory

Chandigarh, Nov 6 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) on Wednesday hailed Donald Trump for winning the US presidency for a second term after he cruised past his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in a bitterly fought election.

Rejoicing at Trump's victory, NAPA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal claimed in a statement that the previous Joe Biden administration severely impacted small businesses to weaken the US economy.

He also emphasised that many Americans, particularly small business owners, were relieved by Trump's return to office as the 47th US President.

Chahal also hoped that under Trump's leadership, the US would see improvements in the economy, especially for the small businesses.

Praising Trump's previous tenure for supporting small enterprises, Chahal expressed confidence that the new US president will once again exceed the expectations of the American people. PTI VSD ARI