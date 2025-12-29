North American Punjabi Association opposes 'Bal Veer' term for Sahibzades

Chandigarh, Dec 29 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has opposed the use of the term "Bal Veer" for the Sahibzades, the sons of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, saying it was inappropriate and does not reflect their true spiritual and historical significance.

NAPA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal on Monday said the Sahibzades were not just brave children but spiritually aware martyrs who knowingly sacrificed their lives to uphold Sikh values and justice.

He, in a statement, said the term "Bal Veer" weakens the depth of their sacrifice and oversimplifies an important chapter of Sikh history. The Sahibzades should be referred to with respectful and historically accurate terms such as Sahibzade, Shaheedi Sahibzade or Chhote Sahibzade, as used in Sikh tradition, Chahal said.

NAPA said correct language is important to preserve Sikh history, especially for younger generations, and urged organisations and institutions to avoid using the term "Bal Veer" and adopt respectful terminology instead.

In 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas' to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzades Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh. PTI VSD NSD NSD