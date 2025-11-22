North American Punjabi Association raises alarm over drug-related deaths, spurious liquor

Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association on Saturday expressed concern over the "rising number" of deaths, caused by "illegal drug consumption" in Punjab, saying newly available data reflects a worsening situation despite repeated assurances by the state government to eradicate the menace.

North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) executive director Satnam Singh Chahal criticised the government for "failing to fulfil its commitments", noting that the ruling leadership had repeatedly promised to eliminate the drug problem by May 31 this year.

"Punjab is losing its youth at an alarming rate. What could be more tragic than hundreds of mothers losing their sons every year while the government continues to make empty announcements?" Chahal asked in a statement.

He added that the crisis extends beyond narcotic substances, pointing to deaths caused by spurious and illegal liquor.

Punjab recorded 33 deaths due to toxic liquor in 2023, he said, and recalled the 2020 hooch tragedy in which 121 people had died.

Chahal urged the state government to implement "strong, practical, and transparent" measures to dismantle drug networks and strengthen rehabilitation programmes. He also called for an independent monitoring mechanism involving civil society members, healthcare experts, and anti-narcotic agencies to ensure accountability and real-time data reporting. PTI VSD PRK PRK