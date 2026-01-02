North American Punjabi Association says NRI Sabha a non-performer

Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association on Friday termed the Punjab NRI Sabha a "non-performer" and demanded that its performance report be made public before holding any fresh elections.

The association's executive director, Satnam Singh Chahal, said the Sabha was set up to serve as a link between the Punjab government and the Punjabi diaspora abroad, but it has failed to fulfil its role.

He said the body has remained largely inactive and has not addressed key issues faced by non-resident Indians (NRIs), including property disputes, harassment by local officials, fraud and the absence of an effective grievance redressal system.

Chahal said elections without accountability would be meaningless, adding that NRIs should be informed about the funds spent on the Sabha and the outcomes achieved during its tenure.

The NRI Sabha is a Punjab government-supported NGO formed to serve the interests and welfare of the state's diaspora.