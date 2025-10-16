North Bastar, Abujhmad now Naxal-free; India on threshold of Naxalism's end: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Oct 16 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday said North Bastar and Abujhmad regions in the state have completely got rid of the Naxal violence, while the fight against the menace is in a decisive phase in South Bastar.

In a statement, he said the surrender of 258 Naxal cadres in the last two days alone proves that it is the power of trust, not the gun, that is winning today.

His statement comes in the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that 170 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, a day after 27 had laid down their arms in the state and 61 others in Maharashtra. He also declared that two worst-hit regions of Chhattisgarh were free from Naxal terror.

In a post on 'X' Sai said, "North Bastar and Abujhmad become Naxal-free, ushering in a new era of peace and development in Bastar. Thank you, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, for highlighting the historic success of the ongoing nationwide Naxal-eradication campaign." "The surrender of 258 Naxalites in the past two days is a symbol of the fact that the power of faith, not guns, is winning. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is on the threshold of the end of Naxalism," he said.

In Chhattisgarh, in the last 22 months, 477 Naxalites have been neutralised, 2,110 have surrendered and 1,785 have been arrested, a testament to our unwavering resolve to make Chhattisgarh Naxal-free. The goal of making Chhattisgarh Naxal-free by March 31, 2026, is now very close, Sai said.

This change is a testament to the success of our "Naxalite Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy 2025" and the "Niyad Nella Naar" scheme. The sensitive policies of the double-engine government, the security camps being established in Bastar, and the growing trust in the government in the forest areas have made this positive change possible, he said.

Due to the government's efforts, 64 security camps have been established in Naxal-affected areas so far, which have not only strengthened security but also brought the spirit of development and trust to every village, he said.

"I salute the indomitable courage and sacrifice of our security forces. Bastar has now become a symbol of trust, not fear. Abujhmad and North Bastar are completely free from Naxal terror, while the fight in South Bastar is at a decisive turning point. Schemes like "Niyad Nella Naar" have created a new ground of dialogue, development, and compassion in Bastar," he said.

"The government's policy is clear: there is no place for violence. Naxalites who wish to choose the path of peace and development are welcome. But those who try to spread terror in society by picking up guns will face strict action by our security forces.

"The path of violence brings endless suffering, while surrender opens the way to a new beginning. I appeal to all Naxalites - for the future of your motherland, for the brighter tomorrow of your families, give up arms and step into the light of development. Jai Bastar, Jai Chhattisgarh, Jai Hind," Sai said in the post.

According to police sources, 120 Naxalites reached Bijapur on Thursday to surrender, while 50 had arrived at a Border Security Force (BSF) camp in Kanker district on Wednesday.

All 170 cadres will officially surrender before CM Sai in Jagdalpur on Friday, they said.

The Bastar region comprises seven districts, namely Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Dantewada, Sukma, and Bijapur.

The dense forests and difficult terrain of Abujhmad, spread over an area of about 5,000 square kilometres in Narayanpur, Bijapur, Dantewada and Kanker districts of Chhattisgarh and the bordering area of Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), was earlier considered a hideout of senior Naxal cadres and a safe ground for running training camps for the guerrilla cadres.

In the last 22 months, the region has witnessed multiple exchanges of fire between security forces and Naxalites, wherein senior and lower rung cadres were killed. At the same time, development activities also took place in the region. PTI TKP NP