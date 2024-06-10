North-bound arm of Mumbai coastal road inaugurated

Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) The north-bound arm of the Dharamveer Swaraj Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Mumbai Coastal Road - from Marine Drive to Worli - was inaugurated on Monday, ending a long wait of commuters.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar rode a vintage Rolls Royce car to mark the formal inauguration.

Vehicular movement on the route will be allowed from Tuesday.

Like the south-bound arm, which was opened for vehicular movement in March this year, the northern arm of the coastal road will be operational between 7 am and 11 pm on week days.

At present, the south-bound arm is catering to vehicles travelling between Worli and Marine Drive.

The north-bound arm will be operational only between Marine Drive and the vehicular interchange at Haji Ali. Civic officials said that the operational length of north-bound arm will be around 6.25 km, while the south-bound arm is operational on an eight-kilometre stretch.

Pegged at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore, the coastal road is a high speed corridor that will connect Bandra Worli Sea Link with Marine Drive through a series of tunnels, vehicular interchanges and bridges.