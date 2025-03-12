North Central Railway earned Rs 159 cr in revenue during Maha Kumbh: Official

Prayagraj (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) The North Central Railway generated a revenue of Rs 159 crore by providing services to nearly five crore rail passengers during the recently-concluded Maha Kumbh here, marking a big jump from the Rs 29 crore earned during the previous Kumbh Mela in 2019, a senior railway official said on Wednesday.

Giving the information, senior divisional commercial manager (DCM) with North Central Railway (NCR), Himanshu Shukla, told reporters that the primary focus of the railways during the event was to ensure safe and smooth transportation of pilgrims.

Despite not being compelled to purchase tickets, the devotees voluntarily paid for their travel, Shukla said, calling the gesture "commendable".

Chief public relations officer (PRO) of NCR, Shashikant Tripathi, said the operational model used for the Maha Kumbh will be implemented again during the upcoming Khatu Shyam Mela in Sikar, Rajasthan, on March 15.

For the first time, all state and Central government departments coordinated effectively to ensure the successful management of the Kumbh Mela, Tripathi said.

Unlike previous instances where responsibilities were limited to specific departments, all the agencies actively participated to ensure a smooth experience for the commuters, Tripathi said.

The PRO also pointed out that while airfares, boat fares, and taxi-bus fares surged during the Maha Kumbh, railway fares remained unchanged, providing an affordable travel option to the devotees. PTI RAJ ABN ARI