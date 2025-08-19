North Central Railway's Prayagraj division to charge passengers for excess luggage

Prayagraj (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) The North Central Railway's Prayagraj division will levy charges on passengers carrying luggage beyond prescribed weight limits and install baggage scanners at stations to curb carriage of narcotics and other prohibited items, officials said on Tuesday.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Himanshu Shukla told PTI that unbooked luggage is often found in large numbers during train journeys and narcotics have been detected in such baggage.

Under the plan, baggage scanners will be placed at entry and exit points, and tags issued for registered baggage. Excess baggage will need to be booked as parcels at standard parcel rates, he said.

Passengers in AC first class will be allowed 70 kg of luggage free of charge, AC second class 50 kg, AC third and sleeper class 40 kg, and general class 30 kg. Any excess will attract a fee, he added.

"This is not a burden on passengers but a measure to ensure their safety," Shukla said.

The system will be rolled out in phases, beginning with Prayagraj and Chheoki Junctions by October-November, before being extended to other stations.

A private agency will later be selected through tenders to install weighing machines and scanners at its own cost and share revenue with the Railways.