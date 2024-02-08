North-East blessed with precious natural beauty, talented people: Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the North-East is blessed with precious natural beauty and people there have amazing talent which is visible in their dance, music, costumes, handicrafts and cuisine.

Inaugurating 'Vividhata Ka Amrit Mahotsav' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she said that many beautiful and diverse forms of Indian culture can be seen in the North East.

It is a matter of great pleasure that the first edition of Vividhata Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being started with celebrations of North-East, Murmu said.

"The North-East is blessed with precious natural beauty. The people there have amazing talent which is visible in dance, music, costumes, handicrafts and cuisine," she was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The president said that the cultural diversity of India is its strength.

"It is our soft power. Celebrating this diversity will both showcase and experience our rich cultural heritage and the unity inherent in it," Murmu said.

She expressed confidence that a large number of people will come to this festival and experience the cultural energy of the North-East.

The 'Vividhata Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to celebrate and showcase the rich diversity of India. This festival has been structured in the seven distinct editions dedicated to -- North-East, South, North, East, West, Central region and Union Territories.

The first edition of this celebration focuses on the North-East. This festival showcases the beauty, rich heritage and vibrant cultures of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Sikkim.

It provides a platform for artists, artisans, performers and culinary experts from these states to showcase their talents and craftsmanship through cultural performances, art exhibitions, fashion shows, interactive live demonstrations, food courts etc.

The festival is open to the general public from February 8 to 11 between 10 AM and 8 PM.

Entry will be through gate no 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan (where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan).

Bookings can be made online at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. PTI AKV AKV NB NB