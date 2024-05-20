North East Delhi needs 'Hissedari Nyay' the most: Sachin Pilot

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday stressed on the need for conducting a caste census in the country to ensure social and economic equality.

Advertisment

He said what the North East Delhi constituency requires the most is "Hissedari Nyay" which talks about addressing historical injustices and empowering marginalized communities.

At a Mahapanchayat in North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat where the Congress has fielded Kanhaiya Kumar, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Pilot said, "This time, the constituency needs 'hissedari nyay' the most." "For social and economic equality, it is necessary to count every every person and every class. Because, the OBC community, with whose support BJP leaders became MPs, are being ignored," Pilot said.

At the meeting, Kumar said, "The support I got in the Mahapanchayat, is equivalent to winning the election. This young man, born on the banks of the Ganga, has got the support at the banks of the Yamuna." "This time, the INDIA bloc is going to form government and justice will be done for the people of North East Delhi constituency, who have so far been facing injustice." The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, in a statement, claimed the heads of all communities present at the Mahapanchayat have pledged the support of the electorate from 24 villages and 36 communities under the constituency for the INDIA bloc candidate.

In a town hall meeting in the national capital, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav appealed to the teachers to vote for the INDIA bloc. PTI NIT NIT NSD NSD