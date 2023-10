New Delhi: Several coaches of 12506 Down North East Express derailed on the down line of Raghunathpur station in Bihar on Wednesday.

The train was going from Delhi to Guwahati when it overturned.

Three coaches derailed at the Raghunathpur station in Buxar district of Bihar.

Some unconfirmed reports suggested that there were five coaches that derailed leaving several passengers injured.

The rescue operations are underway.

More details are awaited.