North-East India Clergy demand Bishop's removal amid growing unrest

Dibrugarh (Assam), Aug 14 (PTI) Altogether 31 clergy members of the diocese of Northeast under the Church of North India (CNI) demanded immediate removal of Bishop Michael Herenz, accusing him of divisive leadership, administrative negligence and financial mismanagement, officials said on Thursday.

Herenz, on the other hand, claimed that some "unsubstantiated" allegations have been levelled against him by "terminated, disciplined or retired presbyters" members.

In a memorandum addressed to the Moderator of the CNI Synod, the clergy have called for the urgent appointment of a Moderator's Commissary to stabilise the diocese, which they claim is on the brink of disintegration.

The memorandum, dated August 13, outlined a series of grievances against Bishop Herenz, alleging that his leadership has led to widespread disaffection, fractured congregations, and a breakdown of trust.

The clergy, who initially supported his appointment, asserted that his policies have caused irreparable harm to the spiritual and administrative unity of the diocese.

The memorandum also raised concerns about financial and administrative misconduct in upper Assam. The alleged sale of church land and the abrupt closure of St Luke's Hospital in Tinsukia have reportedly caused severe hardship to the local community.

"Additionally, tutors at the nursing school in Tinsukia have gone unpaid... the situation is a failure of basic administrative duty," it added.

The clergy have also demanded the dissolution of the current Executive Committee of the 24th Diocesan Council, arguing that it is operating without formal approval.

"Despite circulated minutes being found inaccurate and corrections requested, the final version was never ratified, rendering the committee's authority illegitimate," according to the memorandum.

With around 30 pastorates no longer aligned with Bishop Herenz, the clergy warned that the diocese risks complete collapse without urgent intervention.

They have appealed to the CNI Moderator to act swiftly, emphasising the need for a transitional leader to restore order and begin the healing process.

Responding to the allegations, Bishop Herenz in a statement said that all accusations of corruption or misuse of power are "wholly unsubstantiated".

"The Synod is fully aware of the affairs of the diocese. The Synod's fact-finding committee, which recently visited the diocese, has submitted its report. The Synod has not entertained the agitating presbyters during their visits to the Synod office, as the Synod is cognizant of the factual position," he claimed.

Bishop Herenz also asserted that the main leaders and front members of the agitating group are members who have been "terminated, disciplined or retired presbyters".

"The diocese has documentary proof of each and everything," he added.