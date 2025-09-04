North East India Festival in Singapore from Sep 19

Guwahati, Sep 4 (PTI) The three-day North East India Festival (NEIF), aimed to connect ASEAN markets, will he organised in Singapore from September 19, marking 60 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The festival will highlight the region’s cultural performances, trade opportunities, and tourism offerings through exhibitions, live entertainment, and networking platforms, Chief Organiser of the event Shyamkanu Mahanta said at a press conference here on Thursday.

The festival, to be held at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre, was launched in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East vision to strengthen ties between the Northeast and Southeast Asia, he said.

NEIF has previously drawn large audiences in Bangkok (2019, 2022) and Ho Chi Minh City (2023).

This year’s edition marks the 60th anniversary of India–Singapore diplomatic relations and coincides with the India–ASEAN Year of Tourism, Mahanta said.

Mahanta said that Singapore offers a space where cultures interact, commerce thrives, and new ideas build traction.

''Our goal is to give entrepreneurs, artists, and tourism promoters a platform that connects them directly with global audiences. Visitors will experience the traditions and creativity of our region while discovering avenues for investment and collaboration,” he said.

Mahanta said that whether it is agriculture, textiles, travel, or creative sectors, the potential for meaningful partnerships is strong and ''we want this festival to spark dialogue that leads to sustained engagement between the Northeast and ASEAN countries'' Some of the top musical bands from Nagaland, Manipur, Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg, Tripura rapper Borkung Hrangkhal, popular rock bands of Meghalaya such as Meba Offilia, Garo band Nokpante, Six Frets, talented Nagaland folk rock singer Seyie Chuzo, Parmeta Reang and others will perform on the occasion.

Trade exhibits will include GI-certified teas, coffees, and spices, organic produce from Sikkim, textiles and handicrafts from Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, and distinctive agricultural products from the region.

The tourism pavilion will promote signature events such as the Hornbill Festival, Cherry Blossom Festival, and Tawang Festival, along with adventure travel routes, officials said.

The Indian High Commission, Ministry of External Affairs, and state governments across the Northeast and driven by organiser of North East Festival initiatives, Trend MMS with support from Assam Association, Singapore, North East India Association, Singapore are organising the festival. PTI DG NN