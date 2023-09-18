North East is a powerhouse of untapped potential: Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Dimapur, Sep 18 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday said that North East is not just a collection of individual states but a powerhouse of untapped potential that offers a unique opportunity to collaborate and thrive together both in terms of geography and culture.

Advertisment

Speaking at the inaugural function of the 1st North Eastern States Chamber of Commerce & Industry Business Conclave in Chumukedima district of Nagaland, Rio said the NE region is endowed with abundant natural resources ranging from rich biodiversity to mineral wealth.

"We need to craft policies that guarantee the responsible extraction and processing of these resources so that we can foster employment opportunities, invigorate our economies, all the while safeguarding our distinctive natural heritage. Our goal should be to actively network and form collaborations that can be translated into actionable points," he said.

Rio called upon the chamber of commerce and industries of the NE states to identify areas where the states can complement each other's strengths and create a roadmap for future cooperation.

Advertisment

"Let this conclave serve as the launching pad for a new era of prosperity and growth in the North East," he wished.

The northeast has much to contribute towards India's rise and growth and they must create platforms and opportunities for our people, especially our youth to not only succeed but also contribute towards the nation-building process, he said.

"We are fortunate to be strategically located at the crossroads of India and Southeast Asia. The Act East Policy provides us with a golden opportunity to tap into the immense potential of trade and investment. Let us come together to explore innovative ways to leverage this policy for the benefit of our region", he added.

Advertisment

Rio said commerce and industry play a pivotal role in the nation's development and the formation of the Confederation of North East States Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CoNESCCI) marks the collective aspirations and potential of all the North Eastern States.

Rio said on March 24, 2014, the Nagaland Assembly adopted a resolution for the establishment of the Nagaland Special Economic Development Zone (NSEDZ) after thorough consultations to create a congenial environment for external investments to enter the state.

"We need to relax land laws and introduce mechanisms to boost confidence in the minds of investors, particularly foothill areas of Nagaland which have better communications and mostly plain areas which are suitable for economic activities," he said.

Advertisment

Any landowners, villagers or civil societies who are willing can approach the government to formulate regulations and ensure early implementation of government decisions on resolutions which were passed on March 24, he said.

In order to formulate regulations and ensure early implementation of this decision the state government has notified a ministerial committee headed by the chief minister and a High Powered Committee headed by the chief secretary on September 6, 2023, he said.

These committees will review the existing state laws, orders and instructions with a view to amending them to make the NSEDZ project viable and effective and finally bring about a master plan for the NSEDZ for effective implementation, he added.

Earlier Chief Minister Rio also unveiled the logo of CoNESCCI.

Representatives of the Chambers of Commerce & Industry from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Nagaland are participating in the conclave which will conclude on Wednesday. PTI CORR NBS NBS RG