North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union calls off ban on fuel transport to Meghalaya

Shillong, Nov 29 (PTI) The North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union on Wednesday called off its ban on transport of fuel to Meghalaya after the state government assured that police action will only affect those involved in illegal pilferage of petrol and diesel, an official said.

The union had threatened to ban transport of fuel to Meghalaya after some of its members were arrested on charge of pilferage of petrol and diesel along the Guwahati-Shillong Highway.

Meghalaya Food and Civil Supplies Commissioner and Secretary Pravin Bakshi in a meeting with union leaders assured them that no inconvenience will be caused to fuel transporters who are not involved in any criminal act but maintained that police action will continue against those fuel transporters involved in criminal pilferages of petrol and diesel, the official said.

The secretary said there is no shortage of fuel and there is no need for panic buying by people in the state.

"Enough stock of POL has been kept. I urge people of the state to not resort to panic buying," he told PTI.

He also said that police action will continue against those involved in illegal pilferage of petrol and diesel in Meghalaya.

Mazdoor Union leader Ramen Das said "The union had sent a letter to the Meghalaya Civil Supply department stating that police highhandedness against transporters will not be tolerated." "There is no reason to panic and fuel supply will resume", Das said.

Several fuel transporters were arrested after police raided at least seven locations along the Guwahati-Shillong NH from Jorabad in Ri-bhoi district to Mawryngkneng in East Khasi Hills district last week.

According to a senior police officer, the criminals would take out about 100 litres of fuel from each tanker and replace it with adulterated contents. PTI JOP RG