North Eastern Council releases Rs 7 crore for development projects in Arunachal

Itanagar, Nov 11 (PTI) The North Eastern Council (NEC) released around Rs 7 crore for key development projects in Arunachal Pradesh in October, a statement said on Tuesday.

An amount of Rs 6.67 crore was sanctioned under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS-Roads) for the improvement and realignment of the road from Nafra to the integrated development of the tourism centre at Makhu village, it said.

The 10.6-km project aims to strengthen connectivity, ease transportation, and boost economic activities in the region, it added.

Another Rs 30 lakh was released under the NEC scheme for the project "commercial and traditional vegetable crops under poly house" in the Jang area of Tawang district.

The initiative seeks to enhance agricultural productivity and provide sustainable livelihood support to tribal households, the statement said.